Intel Core i9 10940X

Core i9 10940X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 14 cores and 28 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7344
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2774
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13904

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 7, 2019
Launch price 797 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake
Model number i9-10940X
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 14
Threads 28
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 165 W
Max. temperature 86°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10940X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Сompetitors

Comments

