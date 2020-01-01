Intel Core i9 10940X
Core i9 10940X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 14 cores and 28 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7344
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2774
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13904
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|797 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-10940X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|28
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10940X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512