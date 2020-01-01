Intel Core i9 10980XE
Core i9 10980XE - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 18 cores and 36 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
8854
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15408
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|Threads
|36
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X vs Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Intel Core i9 10900X vs Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Intel Core i9 10980HK vs Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Intel Core i9 10900K vs Intel Core i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X vs Intel Core i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X vs Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Intel Core i9 10940X vs Intel Core i9 10980XE