Home > Core i9 10980XE: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 10980XE

Intel Core i9 10980XE

Core i9 10980XE - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 18 cores and 36 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i9 10980XE in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
8854
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15408

Specifications

Core i9 10980XE technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 7, 2019
Launch price 1979 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake
Model number i9-10980XE
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 18
Threads 36
Base Frequency 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 165 W
Max. temperature 86°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933
Memory Size 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i9 10980XE? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский