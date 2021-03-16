Home > Core i9 11900F: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 11900F

Core i9 11900F - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7031

Specifications

Core i9 11900F technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released March 16, 2021
Launch price 422 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake
Model number i9-11900F
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

