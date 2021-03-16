Home > Core i9 11900T: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 11900T

Core i9 11900T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7004

Specifications

Core i9 11900T technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released March 16, 2021
Launch price 439 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake
Model number i9-11900T
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 1.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 15x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm
TDP 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900T official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

