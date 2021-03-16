Intel Core i9 11900T
Core i9 11900T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7004
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|15x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900T official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20