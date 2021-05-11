Intel Core i9 11950H
Core i9 11950H - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1787 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 24 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
620
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5583
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6309
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|546 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-11950H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11950H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20