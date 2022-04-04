Home > Core i9 12900KS: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 12900KS

Intel Core i9 12900KS

Core i9 12900KS - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 16 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3400 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 30 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i9 12900KS in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2145
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
28965
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
19347

Specifications

Core i9 12900KS technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 4, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-12900KS
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 16
Threads 24
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 150 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 32
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Intel Core i9 12900KS
2. Intel Core i9 12900K vs Intel Core i9 12900KS

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i9 12900KS? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский