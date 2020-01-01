Home > Core i9 7900X: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 7900X

Core i9 7900X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 14 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
462
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5347
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2620
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21764
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11448

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 30, 2017
Launch price 999 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Skylake
Model number i9-7900X
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 20
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 14MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 140 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Сompetitors

Comments

