Intel Core i9 7900X
Core i9 7900X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 14 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
462
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5347
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2620
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21764
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11448
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|999 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-7900X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Сompetitors
