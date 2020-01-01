Home > Core i9 7920X: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 7920X

Core i9 7920X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 17 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23527
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12592

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 7, 2017
Launch price 1189 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Skylake
Model number i9-7920X
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 12
Threads 24
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 140 W
Max. temperature 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7920X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Сompetitors

Comments

