Intel Core i9 7920X
Core i9 7920X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 17 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23527
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12592
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|August 7, 2017
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-7920X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 7920X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i9 7920X or i9 9900K
- Intel Core i9 7920X or i7 9700K
- Intel Core i9 7920X or i7 8700K
- Intel Core i9 7920X or i9 9900X
- Intel Core i9 7920X or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 7920X or AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Intel Core i9 7920X or AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
- Intel Core i9 7920X or i9 9920X