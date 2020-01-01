Intel Core i9 7960X
Core i9 7960X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 22 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5999
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2622
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27494
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10969
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 25, 2017
|Launch price
|1700 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-7960X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|22MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|98°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Сompetitors
- Core i9 9900K or Core i9 7960X
- Core i7 9700K or Core i9 7960X
- Core i7 8700K or Core i9 7960X
- Ryzen 7 3700X or Core i9 7960X
- Ryzen 9 3950X or Core i9 7960X
- Ryzen Threadripper 2950X or Core i9 7960X
- Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX or Core i9 7960X
- Ryzen Threadripper 1950X or Core i9 7960X
- Core i9 9960X or Core i9 7960X