Intel Core i9 7960X

Core i9 7960X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 22 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5999
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2622
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27494
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10969

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 25, 2017
Launch price 1700 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Skylake
Model number i9-7960X
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 16
Threads 32
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 22MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 165 W
Max. temperature 98°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7960X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Сompetitors

Comments

