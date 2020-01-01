Intel Core i9 7980XE
Core i9 7980XE - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 18 cores and 36 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7797
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29958
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15140
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 25, 2017
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-7980XE
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|Threads
|36
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 7980XE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 7980XE and i9 9900K
- Intel Core i9 7980XE and i5 9600K
- Intel Core i9 7980XE and i7 9700K
- Intel Core i9 7980XE and i9 9980XE
- Intel Core i9 7980XE and i7 8700K
- Intel Core i9 7980XE and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 7980XE and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 7980XE and i9 10920X
- Intel Core i9 7980XE and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
- Intel Core i9 7980XE and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X
- Intel Core i9 7980XE and i9 10940X