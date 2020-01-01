Home > Core i9 7980XE : performance and specs

Intel Core i9 7980XE

Core i9 7980XE - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 18 cores and 36 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7797
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29958
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15140

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 25, 2017
Type Desktop
Codename Skylake
Model number i9-7980XE
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 18
Threads 36
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 165 W
Max. temperature 94°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 7980XE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Сompetitors

