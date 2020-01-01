Intel Core i9 9900
Core i9 9900 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4352
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2910
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17216
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8522
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|449 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 9900K or i9 9900
- Intel Core i7 10700K or i9 9900
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i9 9900
- Intel Core i9 10900X or i9 9900
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i9 9900
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i9 9900
- Intel Core i9 10980HK or i9 9900
- Intel Core i5 10600K or i9 9900
- Intel Core i9 10900K or i9 9900
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Intel Core i9 9900