Intel Core i9 9900

Core i9 9900 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4352
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2910
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17216
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8522

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 23, 2019
Launch price 449 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i9-9900
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

