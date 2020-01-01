Home > Core i9 9900KF: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 9900KF

Core i9 9900KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4916
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3036
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19007
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8562

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 7, 2019
Launch price 499 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i9-9900KF
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

