Intel Core i9 9900KF
Core i9 9900KF - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4916
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3036
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19007
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8562
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
