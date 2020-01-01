Intel Core i9 9900KS
Core i9 9900KS - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 5000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3047
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19798
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9884
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 28, 2019
|Launch price
|513 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KS
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|127 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2