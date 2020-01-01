Intel Core i9 9900T
Core i9 9900T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
456
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3985
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2438
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13733
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7023
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2