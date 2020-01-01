Home > Core i9 9900T: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 9900T

Core i9 9900T - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
456
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3985
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2438
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13733
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7023

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 23, 2019
Launch price 439 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number i9-9900T
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Сompetitors

Comments

