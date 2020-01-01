Intel Core i9 9900X
Core i9 9900X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 10 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5488
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2636
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21866
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9423
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|989 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9900X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
