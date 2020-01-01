Home > Core i9 9920X: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 9920X

Core i9 9920X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 19 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6093
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25584
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11299

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 8, 2018
Launch price 1189 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Skylake
Model number i9-9920X
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 12
Threads 24
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 19MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 165 W
Max. temperature 92°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9920X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Сompetitors

Comments

