Intel Core i9 9920X
Core i9 9920X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 12 cores and 24 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 19 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6093
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25584
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11299
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9920X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|19MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Сompetitors
