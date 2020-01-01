Intel Core i9 9940X
Core i9 9940X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 14 cores and 28 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2668
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28514
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1210
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14572
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|1399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9940X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|Threads
|28
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|88°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9940X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512