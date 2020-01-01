Intel Core i9 9960X
Core i9 9960X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 22 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7954
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30937
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15042
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|1299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9960X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|Threads
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|22MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
