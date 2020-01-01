Home > Core i9 9960X: performance and specs

Intel Core i9 9960X

Core i9 9960X - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3100 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 22 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7954
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30937
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15042

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 8, 2018
Launch price 1299 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Skylake
Model number i9-9960X
Socket LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No

Performance

Cores 16
Threads 32
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 22MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 165 W
Max. temperature 85°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9960X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Сompetitors

Comments

