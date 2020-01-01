Intel Core i9 9980XE
Core i9 9980XE - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-2066 that has 18 cores and 36 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 25 MB. Please note that this chip doesn’t have integrated graphics.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
462
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
8996
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2627
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
31749
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1167
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15282
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9980XE
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|Threads
|36
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|84°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9980XE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
