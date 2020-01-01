Home > Pentium G4400: performance and specs

Intel Pentium G4400



Pentium G4400 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 2 cores and 2 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 3 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 510.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Pentium G4400 in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2058
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2636
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1527

Specifications

Pentium G4400 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released September 1, 2015
Launch price 64 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Skylake
Model number G4400
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 510

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 2
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 54 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Сompetitors

Comments

