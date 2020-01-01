Home > Pentium G4560: performance and specs

Intel Pentium G4560

Pentium G4560 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 3 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 610.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
259
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
838
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2179
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3610
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
864
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1879

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2017
Launch price 64 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake
Model number G4560
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 54 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4560 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2

