Intel Pentium G4600

Pentium G4600 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3600 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 3 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 630.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
330
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
852
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2218
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
925
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2096

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 3, 2017
Launch price 82 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake
Model number G4600
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 51 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium G4600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Сompetitors

Comments

