Intel Pentium Gold 4417U

Pentium Gold 4417U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1356 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 2 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 610.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
205
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
476
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1345
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1208

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 1, 2019
Type Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake R
Model number 4417U
Socket BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 256K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Сompetitors

