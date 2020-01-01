Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
Pentium Gold 4417U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1356 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 2 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 610.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
205
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
476
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1345
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1208
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|4417U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 4417U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Gold 5405U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Core i3 8145U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Core i3 5005U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Core i3 6006U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Core i3 7020U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Pentium N4200
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Silver N5000
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U and Celeron N4000