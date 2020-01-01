Home > Pentium Gold 5405U: performance and specs

Intel Pentium Gold 5405U

Intel Pentium Gold 5405U

Pentium Gold 5405U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 2 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Pentium Gold 5405U in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1372
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2374

Specifications

Pentium Gold 5405U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 1, 2019
Type Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake
Model number 5405U
Socket BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Pentium Gold 5405U? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский