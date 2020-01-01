Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
Pentium Gold 5405U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 2 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1372
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2374
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|5405U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
