Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
Pentium Gold 6405U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 2 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1461
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2456
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|6405U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2