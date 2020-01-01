Home > Pentium Gold 6405U: performance and specs

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U

Pentium Gold 6405U - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1528 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 2 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1461
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2456

Specifications

Pentium Gold 6405U technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 1, 2019
Type Laptop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number 6405U
Socket BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s
L3 Cache 2MB (shared)

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Pentium Gold 6405U? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский