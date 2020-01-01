Intel Pentium Gold G5400
Pentium Gold G5400 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2267
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3783
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2087
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|64 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|G5400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Сompetitors
- Core i3 7100 or Pentium Gold G5400
- Core i3 8100 or Pentium Gold G5400
- Core i3 6100 or Pentium Gold G5400
- Pentium G4560 or Pentium Gold G5400
- Pentium G4600 or Pentium Gold G5400
- Ryzen 3 2200G or Pentium Gold G5400
- Ryzen 3 1200 or Pentium Gold G5400
- Pentium G4400 or Pentium Gold G5400
- Core i3 9100F or Pentium Gold G5400
- Ryzen 3 3200G or Pentium Gold G5400
- Pentium Gold G5420 or Pentium Gold G5400