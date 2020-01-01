Home > Pentium Gold G5400: performance and specs

Intel Pentium Gold G5400

Pentium Gold G5400 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1151 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 610.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2267
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3783
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2087

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released April 3, 2018
Launch price 64 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake
Model number G5400
Socket LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Сompetitors

