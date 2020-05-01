Home > Pentium Gold G6400: performance and specs

Intel Pentium Gold G6400

Pentium Gold G6400 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD 610.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2555
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2312

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 1, 2020
Launch price 64 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number G6400
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 610

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

