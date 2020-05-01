Intel Pentium Gold G6600
Pentium Gold G6600 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD 630.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
437
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1643
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|84 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G6600
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|3
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G6600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16