Home > Pentium Gold G6600: performance and specs

Intel Pentium Gold G6600

Intel Pentium Gold G6600

Pentium Gold G6600 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1200 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 4200 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD 630.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Pentium Gold G6600 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
437
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1643

Specifications

Pentium Gold G6600 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released May 1, 2020
Launch price 84 USD
Type Desktop
Codename Comet Lake
Model number G6600
Socket BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD 630

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 3
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G6600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Pentium Gold G6600? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский