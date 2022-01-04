Home > Pentium Gold G7400: performance and specs

Intel Pentium Gold G7400

Intel Pentium Gold G7400

Pentium Gold G7400 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 2 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 6 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 710.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Pentium Gold G7400 in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1386
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3787
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2943

Specifications

Pentium Gold G7400 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S
Model number G7400
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 710

Performance

Cores 2
Threads 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 46 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 710
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz
Shading Units 128
TMUs 8
ROPs 8
Execution Units 16
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.36 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G7400 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Pentium Gold G7400 vs Ryzen 3 3200G
2. Pentium Gold G7400 vs Core i3 10100
3. Pentium Gold G7400 vs Pentium Gold G6400
4. Pentium Gold G7400 vs Core i3 12100
5. Pentium Gold G7400 vs Celeron G6900

Comments

Do you have any questions about Pentium Gold G7400? Please, use comment form below
Promotion
EnglishРусский