Intel Pentium N3700
Pentium N3700 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1170 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1600 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics ntel HD Graphics.
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
654
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1336
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
228
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
764
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|March 30, 2015
|Launch price
|161 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Model number
|N3700
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|ntel HD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4