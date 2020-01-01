Home > Pentium N3700: performance and specs

Pentium N3700 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1170 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1600 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics ntel HD Graphics.

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
654
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1336
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
228
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
764

Specifications

Pentium N3700 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released March 30, 2015
Launch price 161 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Braswell
Model number N3700
Socket BGA-1170
Integrated GPU ntel HD Graphics

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 6 W
Max. temperature 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N3700 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 4

Comments

