Intel Pentium N3710
Pentium N3710 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1170 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1600 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics HD Graphics 405.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
73
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
239
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
727
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1425
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
228
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
740
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 10, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Braswell
|Model number
|N3710
|Socket
|BGA-1170
|Integrated GPU
|HD Graphics 405
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|6.5 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N3710 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4
