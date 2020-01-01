Home > Pentium N3710: performance and specs

Intel Pentium N3710

Pentium N3710 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1170 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1600 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics HD Graphics 405.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
73
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
239
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
727
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
1425
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
228
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
740

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 10, 2016
Launch price 161 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Braswell
Model number N3710
Socket BGA-1170
Integrated GPU HD Graphics 405

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 6.5 W
Max. temperature 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N3710 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 4

