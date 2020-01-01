Home > Pentium N4200: performance and specs

Pentium N4200 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1296 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 505.

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
114
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
371
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
873
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2165
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
311
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1053

General

Vendor Intel
Released August 30, 2016
Launch price 161 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Apollo Lake
Model number N4200
Socket BGA-1296
Integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 505

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 38.4 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium N4200 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6

