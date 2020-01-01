Intel Pentium N4200
Pentium N4200 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1296 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel HD Graphics 505.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
114
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
371
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
873
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2165
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
311
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1053
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|161 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Apollo Lake
|Model number
|N4200
|Socket
|BGA-1296
|Integrated GPU
|Intel HD Graphics 505
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR3L-1866, LPDDR3-1866, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|38.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium N4200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6