Intel Pentium Silver J5040
Pentium Silver J5040 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1090 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
218
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1455
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1034
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|J5040
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2