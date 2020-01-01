Home > Pentium Silver J5040: performance and specs

Intel Pentium Silver J5040

Intel Pentium Silver J5040

Pentium Silver J5040 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1090 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
218
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1455
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1034

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released November 4, 2019
Type Desktop
Codename Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number J5040
Socket BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 2 GHz
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 10 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver J5040 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2

Сompetitors

Comments

