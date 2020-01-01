Intel Pentium Silver N5000
Pentium Silver N5000 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1090 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
170
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
491
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1157
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2618
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
447
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1307
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|161 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|N5000
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|4MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U or Silver N5000
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200U or Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Core i3 5005U or Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Core i3 6006U or Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Core i3 7020U or Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U or Silver N5000
- Intel Core i3 8130U or Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Pentium N4200 or Silver N5000
- Intel Celeron N4000 or Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 or Pentium Silver N5000