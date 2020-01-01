Home > Pentium Silver N5000: performance and specs

Intel Pentium Silver N5000

Intel Pentium Silver N5000

Pentium Silver N5000 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1090 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Pentium Silver N5000 in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
170
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
491
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1157
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2618
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
447
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1307

Specifications

Pentium Silver N5000 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released December 11, 2017
Launch price 161 USD
Type Laptop
Codename Gemini Lake
Model number N5000
Socket BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 605

Performance

Cores 4
Threads 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz
L1 Cache 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 4MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm
TDP 6 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Silver N5000 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 6
Instruction Set SSE4.2

Сompetitors

Comments

Do you have any questions about Pentium Silver N5000? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский