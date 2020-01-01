Intel Pentium Silver N5030
Pentium Silver N5030 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1090 that has 4 cores and 4 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 1100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
194
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
495
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1346
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2564
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1346
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|N5030
|Socket
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|TDP
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Silver N5030 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.2
