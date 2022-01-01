Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 3 (A315-35) or Aspire 1 (A115-32) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~77.5%
Side bezels 9 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Contrast 260:1 -
sRGB color space 50% -
Response time 11 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 6 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8
Aspire 3 (A315-35)
0.24 TFLOPS
Aspire 1 (A115-32)
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No No
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
