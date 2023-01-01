Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35) vs Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
- Around 5.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
|362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|9 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|260:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|50%
|51%
|Response time
|11 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aspire 3 (A315-24P) +80%
1016
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1063
Aspire 3 (A315-24P) +226%
3470
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aspire 3 (A315-24P) +136%
1051
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 3 (A315-24P) +485%
4157
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|6 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|0.49 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|5.5 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5500 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|1
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
