You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35) User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) Around 5.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm

14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches Area 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~77.9% Side bezels 9 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 260:1 - sRGB color space 50% 51% Response time 11 ms - Max. brightness Aspire 3 (A315-35) 250 nits Aspire 3 (A315-24P) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 37 Wh 40 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes No USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Radeon 610M TGP 6 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.5 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 4 GPU performance Aspire 3 (A315-35) 0.24 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-24P) +104% 0.49 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5500 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight No No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

