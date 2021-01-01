You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53) Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 138-188% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (134.2 vs 164.9 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~77.5% Side bezels 10.3 mm 9 mm Colors Silver Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte

Battery Capacity 37 Wh 37 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 15 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units 384 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Aspire 3 (A317-53) +250% 0.84 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight No No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.