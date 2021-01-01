You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 48 against 36 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (113.3 vs 134.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 328 x 223 x 17.9 mm

12.91 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.8% ~77.5% Side bezels 9.1 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 39 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1060:1 - sRGB color space 57.1% - Adobe RGB profile 39.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 40.7% - Max. brightness Aspire 5 (A514-54) 300 nits Aspire 3 (A315-58) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 48 Wh 36 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 896 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Aspire 5 (A514-54) +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-58) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.