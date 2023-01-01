Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55) Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 51 against 40 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 51 against 40 watt-hours Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Backlit keyboard

Backlit keyboard High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs) Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (110.5 vs 133.8 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches 328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm

12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~62.6% ~75.8% Side bezels 26.5 mm 9.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Max. brightness Aspire 5 (A514-55) +36% 300 nits Aspire 3 (A314-36) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 40 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable - No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 260 grams 160 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) TGP 45 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance Aspire 5 (A514-55) +93% 1.43 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A314-36) 0.74 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz - Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.