Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55) vs Aspire 3 (A314-36)

50 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55)
VS
36 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55)
Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55) and Aspire 3 (A314-36) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55)
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 51 against 40 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (110.5 vs 133.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aspire 5 (A514-55)
vs
Aspire 3 (A314-36)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches		 328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm
12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~62.6% ~75.8%
Side bezels 26.5 mm 9.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Max. brightness
Aspire 5 (A514-55) +36%
300 nits
Aspire 3 (A314-36)
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable - No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 260 grams 160 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 10 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance
Aspire 5 (A514-55) +93%
1.43 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A314-36)
0.74 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz -
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

