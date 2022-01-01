You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 48 against 37 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (141 vs 164.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm

14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches Area 910 cm2 (141.1 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.7% ~77.5% Side bezels 9 mm 10.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 38.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1908:1 - sRGB color space 57.3% - Adobe RGB profile 39.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 38% - Response time 32 ms - Max. brightness Aspire 5 (A515-45) 250 nits Aspire 3 (A317-53) n/a

Battery Capacity 48 Wh 37 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12 GPU performance Aspire 5 (A515-45) n/a Aspire 3 (A317-53) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 70.4 dB -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam - Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.