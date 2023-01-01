Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U RAM - 8GB 16GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 50 against 43 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches 362.9 x 241.3 x 19.9 mm

14.29 x 9.5 x 0.78 inches Area 870 cm2 (134.8 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~76.6% Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast - 1620:1 sRGB color space - 56% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness Aspire 5 (A515-48) 250 nits Aspire 3 (A315-59) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 43 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 265 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 16 GPU performance Aspire 5 (A515-48) 1.43 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-59) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 8 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Optional Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.