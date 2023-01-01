Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 5 (A515-48) or Aspire 3 (A315-59) – what's better?

Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48) vs Aspire 3 (A315-59)

40 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)
VS
44 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48) and Aspire 3 (A315-59) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 50 against 43 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aspire 5 (A515-48)
vs
Aspire 3 (A315-59)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches		 362.9 x 241.3 x 19.9 mm
14.29 x 9.5 x 0.78 inches
Area 870 cm2 (134.8 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.2% ~76.6%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 1620:1
sRGB color space - 56%
Response time - 24 ms
Max. brightness
Aspire 5 (A515-48)
250 nits
Aspire 3 (A315-59) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 265 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 16
GPU performance
Aspire 5 (A515-48)
1.43 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A315-59)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Optional
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

