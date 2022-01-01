Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 5 (A515-56) or Aspire 5 (A514-55) – what's better?

Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) and Aspire 5 (A514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
vs
Aspire 5 (A514-55)

Case

Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches		 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
Area 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.4% ~62.6%
Side bezels 9 mm 26.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No -
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 260 gramm 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +97%
2.822 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A514-55)
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 68.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.6 x 7.8 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
