Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 56 against 36 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 1.77 kg (3.9 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~77.5% Side bezels 8.8 mm 9 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1400:1 - sRGB color space 51% - Response time 28 ms - Max. brightness Aspire 5 (A515-57) 250 nits Aspire 3 (A315-58) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 36 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 12 GPU performance Aspire 5 (A515-57) +70% 1.43 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-58) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

