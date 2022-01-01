Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57) vs Aspire 3 (A317-53)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 830 grams less (around 1.83 lbs)
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 56 against 37 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (133.8 vs 164.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.77 kg (3.9 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches
|403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1400:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|51%
|-
|Response time
|28 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aspire 5 (A515-57) +11%
1433
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 5 (A515-57) +43%
3722
2601
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1380
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 5 (A515-57) +112%
5386
2543
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1