Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) vs Aspire 5 (A515-48)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58)
- Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|362.9 x 237.5 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.7 inches
|362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
|870 cm2 (134.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~77.2%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|264 grams
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aspire 5 (A515-58) +69%
1717
1014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 5 (A515-58) +107%
7640
3690
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aspire 5 (A515-58) +63%
1726
1059
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 5 (A515-58) +73%
7489
4333
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
