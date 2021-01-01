Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 5 (A517-52) or Aspire 3 (A315-58) – what's better?

Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) vs Aspire 3 (A315-58)

50 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
VS
44 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) and Aspire 3 (A315-58) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 50.2 against 36 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (134.2 vs 164.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aspire 5 (A517-52)
vs
Aspire 3 (A315-58)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~77.5%
Side bezels 10.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 45 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 892:1 -
sRGB color space 59% -
Adobe RGB profile 38% -
Response time 11 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 307 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aspire 5 (A517-52) +124%
1.879 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A315-58)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 67.5 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Aspire 5 (A517-52) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Aspire 5 (A517-52) and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
3. Aspire 5 (A517-52) and Swift 3 (SF313-53)
4. Aspire 5 (A517-52) and ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
5. Aspire 5 (A517-52) and Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
6. Aspire 3 (A315-58) and VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
7. Aspire 3 (A315-58) and VivoBook 15 M513
8. Aspire 3 (A315-58) and Aspire 5 (A515-56)
9. Aspire 3 (A315-58) and IdeaPad 3 (15", AMD)
10. Aspire 3 (A315-58) and Aspire 3 (A317-53)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) and Aspire 5 (A517-52) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский