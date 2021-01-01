You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 GPU - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 50.2 against 37 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches Area 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~77.5% Side bezels 10.3 mm 10.3 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 45 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 892:1 - sRGB color space 59% - Adobe RGB profile 38% - Response time 11 ms - Max. brightness Aspire 5 (A517-52) 300 nits Aspire 3 (A317-53) n/a

Battery Capacity 50.2 Wh 37 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 307 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 640 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Aspire 5 (A517-52) +124% 1.879 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A317-53) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 67.5 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

