Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-55) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (133.8 vs 164.9 square inches)

24% sharper screen – 157 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches 362.9 x 237.8 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.36 x 0.7 inches Area 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~62.6% Side bezels 10.3 mm 26.5 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 45 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 892:1 - sRGB color space 59% - Adobe RGB profile 38% - Response time 11 ms - Max. brightness Aspire 5 (A517-52) 300 nits Aspire 5 (A514-55) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50.2 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 307 gramm 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP - 45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Aspire 5 (A517-52) +31% 1.879 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A514-55) 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 67.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.