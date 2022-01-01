Home > Laptop comparison > Aspire 5 (A517-52) or Aspire 5 (A515-45) – what's better?

Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) vs Aspire 5 (A515-45)

46 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) and Aspire 5 (A515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (141 vs 164.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aspire 5 (A517-52)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-45)

Case

Weight 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches		 363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm
14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches
Area 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) 910 cm2 (141.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~73.7%
Side bezels 10.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 45 dB 38.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 892:1 1908:1
sRGB color space 59% 57.3%
Adobe RGB profile 38% 39.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 38%
Response time 11 ms 32 ms
Max. brightness
Aspire 5 (A517-52) +20%
300 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-45)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 307 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 67.5 dB 70.4 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

